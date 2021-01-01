Redmi Note 10 Prime and Redmi Note 10 Price and Features: Redmi Note 10 Prime vs. Redmi Note 10: The Battle of the Economy! Who was heavy on whom? Find out here – Redmi Note 10 Prime vs Redmi Note 10 Find out which smartphone is best for you to buy for the lowest price and powerful features

New Delhi. Redmi Note 10 Prime vs Redmi Note 10: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has recently launched the Redmi Note 10 Prime. Here we are comparing this smartphone with Xiaomi’s already existing smartphone Redmi Note 10 in the market. If you are thinking of buying a new smartphone, you can get more information by reading the comparison of these two smartphones. Here we are giving information about the features and specifications of both these smartphones.



Display: The Redmi Note 10 has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. At the same time, the Redmi Note 10 Prime has a 6.50-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Processor: The Redmi Note 10 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678G processor. The Redmi Note 10 Prime is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor.

Operating: Redmi Note 10 smartphone MIUI 12 is based on Android 11. At the same time, the Redmi Note 10 Prime smartphone works on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5.



RAM-storage: The Redmi Note 10 has 4GB and 6GB of RAM. At the same time, 64GB and 128GB storage is offered, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. The Redmi Note 10 Prime also comes with 4GB and 6GB RAM. At the same time, 64GB and 128GB storage is offered, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Camera setup: The Redmi Note 10 has a 48-megapixel rear camera with f / 1.8 aperture, a second 8-megapixel camera with f / 2.2 aperture, a 3-megapixel third camera with f / 2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel f / 2.4 aperture. A fourth camera is provided. Speaking of the front camera, this smartphone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.5 aperture. At the same time, the rear camera of Redmi 10 Prime has 50 megapixels with f / 2.2 aperture, second camera of 8 megapixels with f / 2.2 aperture, third camera of 2 megapixels with f / 2.4 aperture and 2. fourth megapixel camera with f / 2.4 aperture. Speaking of the front camera, this smartphone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.0 aperture.

Battery backup: The Redmi Note 10 has a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The Redmi 10 Prime also comes with a 6000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Color options: The Redmi Note 10 is available in Aqua Green, Frost White and Shadow Black. At the same time, the Redmi Note 10 Prime smartphone is available in Astral White, Bayforest White and Phantom Black.

Dimensions: The Redmi Note 10 is 160.46 mm long, 74.50 mm wide, 8.30 mm thick and weighs 178.80 grams. At the same time, the Redmi Note 10 Prime has a length of 161.95 mm, width, 75.57 mm, thickness 9.56 mm and weight 192.00 grams.

Sensor: The Redmi Note 10 has a fingerprint sensor, compass / magnetometer sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer sensor, ambient light sensor and gyroscope sensor. The Redmi Note 10 Prime also has Face Unlock, Fingerprint Sensor, Compass / Magnetometer Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer Sensor and Ambient Light Sensor.

Connectivity: The Redmi Note 10 has WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, Infrared, USB Type C, 3.5mm headphones and dual SIM. The Redmi Note 10 Prime also has WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth v 5.10, Infrared, USB Type C, Headphones 3.5mm, FM and Dual SIM.

Cost: The 4GB and 64GB internal storage variants of the Redmi Note 10 are priced at Rs 13,999. The 6GB and 128GB internal storage variants are priced at Rs 15,499. In addition, the 4GB and 64GB internal storage variants of the Redmi Note 10 Prime are priced at Rs 12,499. The 6GB and 128GB internal storage variants are priced at Rs 14,499.