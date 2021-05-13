Redmi Note 10S launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999 and Redmi Watch at Rs 3,999- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Redmi Note 10S launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999 and Redmi Watch at Rs 3,999- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Watch in India at present. The Redmi Note 10S joins that firm’s Redmi Note 10 collection that features Redmi Note 10 (Overview), Redmi Note 10 Professional and Redmi Note 10 Professional Max. The highlights of the Redmi Note 10S embrace a 64 MP quad rear digital camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery that helps 33 W quick charging, and MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. The Redmi Note 10S additionally comes with the brand new MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. The Redmi Watch provides as much as 10-days of battery life and 11 sports activities modes.

Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch pricing, availability

Redmi Note 10S comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant will price you Rs 15,999. Will probably be obtainable in Deep Sea Blue, Frost White and Shadow Black color variants

The smartphone might be obtainable for buy in India on 18 Could at 12 pm on Mi.com, Mi Dwelling and Amazon.

Redmi Watch is priced at Rs 3,999 and will go on the primary sale on 25 Could on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Redmi Note 10S specs

Redmi Note 10S options a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED show. The Redmi Note 10S is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, with 33 W quick charging help.

For pictures, the smartphone sports activities a quad digital camera setup, together with a 64 MP main digital camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide digital camera, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the entrance, it options a 13 MP selfie digital camera.

The corporate has additionally introduced that Redmi Note 10S will run on Miui 12.5 OS.

Redmi Watch specs and options

Redmi Watch options a 3.56 cm vibrant full contact show. It comes with 11 sports activities modes, connects to the Xiaomi Put on app, and options built-in GPS. The watch additionally comes with sleep monitoring, over 200 watch faces, coronary heart price monitor.

Redmi claims that the Redmi Watch can supply as much as 10-day battery life. The watch additionally provides guided respiration and alarm. It sports activities a 2.4 curved glass and is 5 ATM water-resistant.