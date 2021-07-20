Redmi Note 10T 5G launches in India, know specification and price

Redmi Note 10T was launched in India today. In such a situation, before buying this phone, the question comes in mind that what are the features and price of this phone. Based on this people decide to buy this phone.

New Delhi. Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi today launched its latest smartphone Redmi Note 10T in India through an online event on Tuesday afternoon. Even before this, Redmi has launched several phones of Note 10 series this year. Note 10T is the newest addition in this series. The main feature of this phone is that it supports 5G. This is the first phone launched by Redmi in India that supports 5G. Redmi Note 10T with its other features can give a tough competition to the smartphones of other big companies.



Let’s take a look at all the information about Redmi Note 10T that you can use before buying this phone and make a right decision by comparing it with other smartphones.

Time for the much-awaited news!🥁 All-new #RedmiNote10T5G goes out on sale on 26th July at 12 Noon on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo and @amazonIN ⏰ Avail up to Rs 1,000 Discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI.💸🤑 So get ready to rule the #FastAndFuturistic . pic.twitter.com/iE2lyxwFOD — Redmi India – #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) July 20, 2021

Features of Redmi Note 10T

Redmi Note 10T has GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G network technology.

It has hybrid dual sim feature.

It weighs 190 grams and has a 6.5-inch screen, which will make it convenient for the users as well.

This phone has three rear cameras of 48 + 2 + 2 megapixels and 8 megapixel front camera.

It has Android 11 operating system.

The processor of MediaTek MT6833 is installed in the phone.

The screen is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass for protection.

The phone is offered in two variants of 64 GB and 128 GB memory.

Along with this, two options of 4 GB and 6 GB have also been given in RAM.

It also has features like loud speaker, FM radio, bluetooth, infrared etc. which are good for the users.

The phone also has a 5000 mAh non-removable battery and fast charging.

Redmi Note 10T price

The starting price of Redmi Note 10T is Rs 13,999 which is for the phone with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB memory. At the same time, the price of Rs 15,999 has been kept for the phone with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB memory.

Launch date, when and where to buy

Redmi Note 10T phone has been launched in India on July 20 and it can be purchased from July 26 at 12 noon. You can buy this phone from Amazon or from Redmi’s store or website.