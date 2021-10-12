Redmi Note 11 may come with such a feature, which is not even in Mi 11 Ultra! Know- Details Redmi Note 11 may come with feature which is not in Mi 11 Ultra, Know full details Know – Details

The Redmi Note 10 series saw several upgrades this year, including an AMOLED display and a 108-megapixel camera on the top-end model. Xiaomi has clarified that the Redmi Note 10 series is no longer just a budget offering. It actually competes with most of the mid-premium smartphones. More improvements likely in next year’s Redmi Note 11. At least the leaks related to the phone indicate something similar. The interesting thing is that such a feature can also be given in this phone, which is also missing in the flagship Mi 11 Ultra.

According to tipster ‘Digital Chat Station’, the Redmi Note 11 series will come with 120W fast charging support. This is a feature that is missing even in the most premium Xiaomi smartphones in India. However, 120W fast charging support will be reserved only for the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro Max variants. Talking about the leaked feature, the emphasis is on a “high configuration model”, which suggests that the standard Note 11 may omit it.

So far, the company is offering 120W fast charging support on Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi Mix 4. Both these smartphones were not introduced in India. Nothing has been said from the camera manufacturer about whether these devices will be launched here or not. The Mi 11 Ultra, on the other hand, supports 67W fast charging but comes with a 55W fast charger inside the retail box. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 10 series supports 33W fast charging, just like other Xiaomi phones.

Earlier, some pictures of the Redmi Note 11 series were also leaked, indicating that the line-up will come with a full-screen display with a hole punch cutout for the front camera. There will be some changes on the rear panel as well, which also houses a more squared-off camera module. The power and volume keys are on the right side of the device and the SIM-tray is on the left.

Meanwhile, the Redmi K50 Pro+ launch seems near, as some of its key specifications have surfaced online. However, Xiaomi has not yet made any official confirmation about the launch date, price or specifications of the Redmi flagship smartphone. The Redmi K50 Pro+ is said to be a part of the Redmi K50 series, which will have the vanilla Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+. Some key specifications of another Redmi phone were revealed last month and it is speculated to be one of the three aforementioned smartphones.