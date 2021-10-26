Redmi Note 11 Pro models will get 120W fast charging, 3.5mm jack can be found above! Redmi Note 11 Pro models may get 120W fast charging and 3.5mm jack will be available above as details leaked

The Redmi Note 11 series will be launched in China on October 28, 2021. There will be Redmi Note 11 (Redmi Note 11), Redmi Note 11 Pro (Redmi Note 11 Pro) and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus) smartphones. Specifications and price information have been revealed before the official launch. According to the leaked details, all these smartphones could have 120Hz display and 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus are claimed to have MediaTek Dimensity SoC with 5G connectivity. In addition, all three Redmi models may include up to 256GB of onboard storage. In fact, China’s Xiaomi announced the launch of the Redmi Note 11 series through its social media platform Weibo. The launch event will take place on October 28 at 4:30 PM (Indian Time).

Redmi Note 11 packs a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with Samsung JN1 primary sensor, 2 There is a megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel front camera as well. This phone supports 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro could feature octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, full-HD+ AMOLED display, triple rear camera setup, consisting of 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor, 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 Ultra -wide shooter, and may include a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone is also expected to pack a 16-megapixel front camera and a 5,000mAh battery. At the same time, most of the specifications of Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus will be similar to Redmi Note 11 Pro. However, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor can be found in it.

As per the leak, the Redmi Note 11’s 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,050). The phone’s 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 16,300), while the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700). There will also be an 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant of the phone, for which CNY 1,799 (about Rs 21,041) will have to be paid.

The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of Redmi Note 11 Pro will cost CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700). The 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 18,700). The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus will cost CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs 25,713). Also, the price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will be CNY 2,499 (about Rs 29,221).