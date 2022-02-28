Redmi Note 11 Pro’s launch date confirmed, know how its features and specifications will be

According to the teaser given on Xiaomi’s official website, the Redmi Note 11 Pro series smartphone will get a 67w fast charger, 108MP camera, 5G connectivity and 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 1Xiaomi has announced the launch date of Redmi Note 11 Pro smartphone. The company is going to launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro smartphone on March 9, 2022 at 12 noon. Let us tell you that earlier Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 11 in India in 3 configurations. Which included Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11T and Redmi Note 11 smartphones. Both Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus smartphones will support 5G connectivity.

Let us tell you that Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro series smartphone in China last year. The company also launched Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and 4G configurations in the global market. But Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro series smartphone in India in March 2022. Let us know how the features and specifications are going to be found in these smartphones of Redmi.

Xiaomi teaser highlights – According to the teaser given on Xiaomi’s official website, the Redmi Note 11 Pro series smartphone will get a 67w fast charger, 108MP camera, 5G connectivity and 120Hz refresh rate. At the same time, Xiaomi will also give the best offer on this smartphone to the customer with Mi Account.

Possible Specifications of Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus

Redmi Note 11 Pro series can get a 6.7-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120HZ and 320HZ touch sampling support. While the Chinese versions of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro + support the MediaTek Dimension 920 processor. At the same time, both these smartphones launched in the global market support Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.

Also read: Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus: What is special in these three budget smartphones of Nokia, know

Along with this, a triple camera setup can be found in the rear in the Redmi Note 11 Pro series, in which the primary camera can be 108MP, 8MP ultra wide and 2MP macro camera. Apart from this, a 16MP camera can be found at the front for selfie and video calls. Talking about battery backup, Redmi Note 11 Pro packs a 5000mAh battery that will support 67w fast charging.