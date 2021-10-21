Redmi Note 11 series will be launched on October 28 in three variants, know what will be the price

The launch date of Redmi Note 11 series has been announced. While confirming the company informed that it will be launched during an event on October 28. This series will be brought in three variants Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro +, which has been streamed on JD.com. An attempt has been made to design these phones like the latest iPhone 13.

Xiaomi announced the launch of the Redmi Note 11 series on Weibo. Redmi Note 11 has a hole-punch display with a cutout in the middle. The JBL-tuned speaker grille, 3.5mm audio jack and mic hole are placed on the top edge. Talking about the camera design, there is a rectangular shaped quad camera setup with a large sensor at the top. The camera module also sports an LED flash. The volume rocker and power button are given on the right spine in Redmi Note 11.

About Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro +, it has been informed that the most premium Redmi Note 11 Pro + will come in Mysterious Blackland, Misty Forest and Time Quiet Purple color options. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro model will come in Mysterious Blackland, Misty Forest, Shallow Meng Singhe and Time Quiet Purple colours. Both the phones will be brought in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage models.

Redmi Note 11 series price

Ahead of the launch, pre-bookings for the Redmi Note 11 series are being done on Xiaomi JD.com. For this, one can deposit between Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,400 and make the first purchase when it is launched. Redmi Note 11 Pro can be brought with MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The Redmi Note 11 Pro could sport a 108-megapixel main camera and the Redmi Note 11 could sport a 50-megapixel main camera. The price of Redmi Note 11 is expected to start at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,050). On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro price is expected to start at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700).