Redmi Note 11S Review Know whether you should buy this budget smartphone with average camera

Smartphone company manufacturer Xiaomi has launched many of its phones in India. One such phone is Redmi Note 11S, which comes in the budget, which you can buy at an initial price of Rs 16,499. The phone packs a massive 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 108-megapixel primary camera, 33W fast charging support, and a 90Hz display.

price in india

The Redmi Note 11S is priced at Rs 16,499 for the (6GB RAM + 64GB) variant, Rs 17,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, and Rs 18,499 for the (8GB RAM + 128GB) variant. That is, if you want a phone with a good camera in the budget, then it can be better for you. You can buy it in Black, Blue, Purple and White colours.

display and design

Talking about the design of this phone, it gives a look like Redmi Note 11. Although it is a slim device, which gives a better design in the back. Like the back, its camera setup has been given in the back. At the same time, speaker, charging support and headphone jack are given below. The selfie camera is given in the middle of the front. Its design is influenced by the Apple iPhone 12 series. The power button also acts as a sensor. Quite a large 6.43-inch AMOLED display, which delivers a decent quality when watching videos.

Battery and performance

Redmi Note 11S is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, which is also given in Redmi Note 11 Pro. On normal mode, the battery of this phone runs smoothly without any problem. However, there may be a slight effect on its battery during gaming. On the other hand, talking about gaming performance, BGMI can be played without any interruption. It will give a decent gaming performance experience even if you do not use the speaker. This phone runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13. It has a good quality 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It can be fully charged in a maximum of 1.2 hours. It can run non-stop for 12 hours when watching videos continuously.

camera

Redmi Note 11S has 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP micro shooter and 2MP depth shooter. The 108MP camera captures good quality photos in Day-Night mode as well as other modes. Along with this, it gives a better photo color. Apart from this, its ultra wide sensor covers more range.

what are the drawbacks

Talking about the shortcomings of this phone, 5G connectivity has not been offered in it. Even after having MIUI 13 in it, Android 12 update has not been given in it yet. However, if someone wants to buy a mobile in this range, then it can be a good option.