Redmi Note 11T launched in the range of 20 thousand rupees know the features price and features

Redmi has launched its Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone in India. Which is considered to be the most powerful smartphone in the 5G segment so far. Redmi has given MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip and 50MP primary camera in this smartphone. Which makes this smartphone the best. Let us know about the price, features and specifications of this smartphone.

Price of Redmi Note 11T 5G – Redmi has launched the Note 11T 5G smartphone in three variants. Whose 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999 and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage smartphone is priced at Rs 17,999. At the same time, the price of its top variant 8GB RAM and 128GB storage has been kept at Rs 19,999. At present, a discount of one thousand rupees is being given by Redmi as an introducer discount on all these three variants. But for this you have to pay through ICICI Bank card. If you are thinking of buying it, then you can buy it from Mi.com, Mi Store and Amazon India from 7th December.

Specifications of Redmi Note 11T 5G – Dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11T 5G phone works on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5. The phone has a 6.6-inch full-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Corning Gorilla Glass protection is present in the phone. Apart from this, this phone is equipped with octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, with which Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128 GB storage is available. It has 3 GB virtual RAM.

Features of Redmi Note 11T 5G – This smartphone is much better for people who are fond of photography. Because the company has given 50MP primary camera and 8MP secondary camera in it. At the same time, it has a 16MP front camera for selfie and video calling. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer and proximity sensor. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that comes with voice assistant.

Battery backup of Redmi Note 11T 5G- This Redmi smartphone has a 5000mAh battery. Which supports 33W fast charging. Once the phone is fully charged, it can be used for two days.