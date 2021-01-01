redmi-set-to-launch-first-laptop-in-india-redmi-book vs realme book – RedmiBook: Redmi is bringing its first laptop to India on this day, it will compete with RealmeBook

RedmiBook price: Redmi is planning to launch its first laptop in India, which has been informed by Mi India chief Manu Kumar Jain himself by tweeting. With this, it will be launched in India on August 3, which the company has given through official media invites. Its launch will be done through an online event.

Officially no specification information has been given about RedmiBook. According to the teaser poster, it will have thick bezels and the camera is also visible at the top, which is a webcam. Xiaomi notebook does not have a webcam, the company has given an external camera in it. The Redmi branding is visible at the bottom of the screen.

The company introduced Mi laptops in India last year, in which very thin bezels were used. Now the company is bringing the Redmi brand laptop to India this year. Although the official price information has not been given. But according to the report of 91, the price of Redmi Book can be less than 50 thousand rupees.

The Redmi brand tries to give more and more powerful specifications at an affordable price, due to which it is very much liked by the people. However, information has not been given about what specifications the RedmiBook will have.

RedmiBook vs realmebook

RedmiBook is coming to India on August 3 and it will compete with the Realmebook laptop, which Realme is preparing and it may also launch soon. However, the company has not made an official announcement yet. However, how much difference there will be and how many similarities there will be, only time will tell.

Let us tell you that the company made its strategy clear last year itself that it will knock in other segments besides smartphones. Due to this, recently Redmi launched its Redmi Watch, which is a budget watch. Apart from this, the products have also been launched and some will knock soon.







