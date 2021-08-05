Redmibook 15 price: Redmi launched first laptop series redmibook 15 in india checkout price specifications sale charge 50 percent in 35 minutes

Redmibook 15 price: Redmi on Tuesday launched its first series of laptops in India, named Redmi Book 15 series. Two laptops have been launched under this series, namely RedmiBook 15 e-learning edition and RedmiBook 15 Pro. This laptop comes with 11th generation Intel Core processor. The laptop will have a 15.6-inch FullHD display. Let us know the price and specification of both the laptops.

RedmiBook 15 Pro

The RedmiBook 15 Pro has an 11th generation Core i5 Intel processor, which comes with 3200Mhz. Also, it has 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage. This laptop has a 15.6-inch FullHD display panel. It has a polycarbonate chassis, in which the webcam has been used. It has Inter Iris XE build in graphics. Although the battery capacity has not been mentioned in this, but it gives 10 hours of usage on a single charge. This laptop comes with a 65w charger, which can charge 50 batteries in 35 minutes.

This laptop works on Windows 10 and can be upgraded with Windows 11. While RAM cannot be upgraded, SSD storage can be upgraded. However, better cooling system and speakers have been given in it.

RedmiBook 15 e-learning edition

The 11th generation Core i3 processor has been given in the RedmiBook e-learning edition. This laptop works on 8 GB RAM and 256 GB and 512 GB SSD storage. It has a 15.6-inch FullHD display with a webcam on top. Although Redmi has not given information about the battery capacity of this laptop as well. But the company claims that once on a full charge, this battery can give a backup of 10 hours.

Also read: These second hand laptops are available for less than half the price

RedmiBook 15 Pro series Pricing and availability

The RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-learning editions can be purchased from Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi stores. The starting price of RedmiBook e-learning edition is Rs 41,999. Apart from this, a cashback of Rs 2500 can be obtained from HDFC card. Apart from this, the price of Redmi Book 15 Pro is Rs 49999 and HDFC card users will get an additional cashback of Rs 3500 on this. Their sale will be from 6th August at 12 noon.





