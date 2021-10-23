Redmi’s Smart TV X with 4K Screen, Dolby Atmos Introduced; Redmi Smart TV X launched with 4K screen, Dolby Atmos support and Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Price & Specifications Tipped Ahead of October 28 debut – 4K screen before launch Redmi’s Smart TV X with Dolby Atmos introduced; Specifications of these company’s phones “leaked” before launch

Redmi Smart TV X has been launched in China. Its starting price is CNY 2,999 i.e. around Rs 35,100. The latest smart TVs come with dual 120Hz display refresh rate, MEMC, 4K screen, Dolby Atmos support and a host of other features.

The 55-inch Redmi Smart TV X model is priced at CNY 2,999, which is approximately Rs 35,100 in India. There is also a 65-inch variant, which will cost CNY 3,999 (about Rs 46,800). The Redmi TV is currently offered in a single Black color option. However, when will the new television launch in India? Nothing has been said on this yet.

Redmi Smart TV X: The new Smart TV X is equipped with an Ultra-HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) display. Both the 55-inch and 65-inch TVs come with a grayscale response time of 6.5ms, 10bit (8bit+FRC) color depth support, and 94 percent P3 color gamut coverage.

Furthermore, both the models support FreeSync Premium and even support Dolby Vision. The TVs get 120Hz refresh rate and support MEMC to give a better viewing experience to the users. Under the hood of the Smart TV is a MediaTek MTK 9650 processor. It is supported by 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage.

The TV has four in-built speakers that support Dolby Atmos. It also gets two ducts, a sealed box with a large 2×0.38L sound cavity, 2×12.5W total output, support for MediaTek’s AI-PQ and AI-AQ picture and audio enhancements.

In terms of connectivity, the TV has one HDMI 2.1 port, one AV port, two USB ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one S/PDIF port, one RJ-45 port and ATV/DTMB. There are also four microphones that support far-field sound.

Meanwhile, information about the price and specifications of Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (Redmi Note 11 Pro+) has surfaced on the web ahead of the launch. . It is being said that all these three models will come with 120Hz display and will be given a 5,000mAh battery.

Not only this, there is also the claim of having a MediaTek Dimension range of SoCs with 5G connectivity. All three phones can have up to 256GB of onboard storage. All these hints (approximate information) about the phone were allegedly posted by a Chinese tipster on the social platform Weibo there.