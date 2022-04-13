Reds exec snaps back at unsatisfied fans: ‘Be careful what you ask for’



Phil Castellini, president of the Cincinnati Reds, has strongly questioned why fans should still have confidence in the front-line decision after five play-offs since their 1990 World Series championship.

Castellini appeared on WLW radio on Tuesday and rhetorically asked fans where to go.

“Well, where are you going? Let’s get started there. I mean, to whom will you sell the team?” Said Caselini, who is the son of Bob Caselini, the team’s chief operating officer and chief executive of the Reds. “It’s another thing – you want to debate this? If you want to see this team become more profitable, make more money, make this game more competitive in the existing economy, what will you do with this team? Pick it up and move it somewhere else.”

“And be careful what you want. I think we’re doing our best with the resources we have. We’re not happier with the results than the supporters. I’m not just sitting here and telling anyone. Be happy. No, and that’s what we’re here to do. But the point is – and I think we need to change our discipline. We’ve tried a lot that didn’t work. Whoever has a way to do it and that way is to raise your own and he is doing just that. “

Cincinnati finished 83-79 after an extended postseason in the 2021 coronavirus-affected 2020 season. Cincinnati let Trevor Bauer go after the 2020 season, and the team unloads Sonny Gray, Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez and Amir Garrett before the 2022 season.

After losing to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, the team went down 2-3 to start the year.

Caselini later retracted his remarks and apologized in a separate statement.

“I apologize to the Reds fans and I’m sorry for the comments I made earlier today. We love this city, we love this team and we love our fans. I understand how our fans are feeling and I’m sorry,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.