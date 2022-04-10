Reds’ Hunter Greene dazzling early in his debut against World Series champion Braves



The Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Green, the 22nd-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, is highlighting this in his debut. It’s too early but the 22-year-old at first glance shows a real promise to give those workers an ace. He fooled world series champion Atlanta Braves.

Green Braves’ newly acquired superstar Matt Olson was blown away and he didn’t stop there. He will hit sixes in the next few innings to show that bad slider. Like real confidence in that secondary thing, throwing three straight braking balls to remove the hitters.

With the exception of Spider-Tack, a sticky substance that has dominated baseball for the past few years and has been banned ever since, the pitchers’ command problems were much greater. Green showed immediate success in finding a heater that dialed up to 101 miles an hour this afternoon to go with a polished slider.

He didn’t go too far on his other pitches, but we can’t see why he wanted to do so fast when you got such a fastball? The young man’s credit for sticking to what works.

Hunter Green underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2019 which apparently sidelined the 6-foot-5 right-handed for the season.

Another year of recovery in 2021 looks like it will be paid off quickly with every “stuff” before injury. If that right hand could be on the field … NL Central is in trouble.