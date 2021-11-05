Reducing 5 rupees by 100, says relief given – Rakesh Tikait’s taunt on the price of petrol and diesel, said – this is due to the upcoming elections

Rakesh Tikait surrounded the government on the reduction in the price of petrol and diesel and said that by increasing the 100 rupees, they are reducing five rupees.

On the special occasion of Diwali, the Modi government gave a gift to the people by cutting the prices of petrol and diesel. Petrol and diesel prices were reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively, according to the prices that came into effect on Thursday. On Wednesday, the price of petrol in Delhi was Rs 110.4 per liter and the price of diesel was Rs 98.42 per liter. However, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was not particularly happy with this cut. Taking a jibe at the government, he said that by increasing Rs 100, they are reducing Rs 5.

Rakesh Tikait also described this move of the government as a step taken in connection with the assembly elections. In an interview given to News24, Rakesh Tikait was asked that the government gave relief, the government reduced it by Rs 5-10, then the states also reduced it. These can go up to Rs 12, Rs 15 also. Responding to the question, the farmer leader said, “That means, increased by Rs 50 and reduced by Rs 6.”

Rakesh Tikait in his statement further said, “It should be brought down a little more. This is like giving oxygen in the hospital and getting the patient to sign that there is only a guest for three days. Lower the price a little bit. At least pay the tax up to Rs 60-65, pay the same tax to Nepal. On his point, the reporter asked, “Will this make the farmers happy?”

Responding to the reporter’s question, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, “No, will not be happy.” In the middle of the interview, the farmer leader was asked the reason for the price cut and the question, “What could be the reason for this, is the result of the by-election or the coming election.” To this Rakesh Tikait said, “The upcoming elections are the reason. They are giving exaggerated relief and saying that look, we have given a gift on Diwali.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait did not stop here. Surrounding the government, he further said, “If this is a gift to the farmers, then what happened to the gas cylinder? And what about things? Rs.100 is deducted from Rs.10. Accordingly, the prices of crops should also be increased. On his talk, the reporter asked, “It was a little bit of relief, didn’t it?” To this the farmer leader said, “Yes, I have got to breathe.”