Reena Roy Husband Pakistani Cricketer Mohsin Khan had refused to give daughter after divorce Shatrughan Sinha came forward to help

Along with the onscreen pairings in Bollywood, offscreen pairings also became a lot. there was such a pair Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy. Both used to love each other a lot but they could not get married. Shatrughan Sinha married Poonam, after which Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan came in Reena Roy’s life. The two got married in the 80s and Reena moved to Pakistan.

After marriage, Reena had a daughter Jannat (now Sanam). But after some time their relationship started deteriorating and Mohsin divorced them and threw them out of the house. Reena did not get the custody of their daughter. He tried a lot so that his daughter could be found, but Jannat remained with Mohsin. In such difficult times, Shatrughan Sinha came forward to help Reena Roy.

Shatrughan Sinha was a friend of the daughter of the former President of Pakistan, General Ziaul Haq, and that is why the actor used to visit his house. When he came to know about Reena’s difficulty, he told this to Ziaul Haq. He had requested that Reena get the custody of his daughter.

Ziaul Haq, obeying Shatrughan Sinha, handed over the custody of Jannat to Reena Roy. Even after marrying Poonam, many questions were raised on Shatrughan Sinha’s friendship with Reena Roy, in response to which he once said that what is wrong with people. Reena’s family has always been in her contact and has given her guidance and advice many times.

He also said that being married does not mean that I should ignore him. At the same time, when Shatrughan Sinha’s marriage with Poonam was fixed, even at the last moment, he kept thinking that Change your decision to get married.

He had told in an interview, ‘Till the last moment I wanted to change my decision. The wedding was in Bombay and I was in London. I had caught the last flight to India. I reached home at night, at that time the wedding was taking place. Poonam felt at that time that Maybe I’m going to back out of marriage. Poonam has always been nice to me.





