Reena Roy Makes Shatrughan Sinha Cried As Actress Threatened Him Over Marriage Prahlaj Nihlani Reveals Pahlaj Nihalani had revealed

The onscreen pairing of Bollywood’s famous actor Shatrughan Sinha and actress Reena Roy was well-liked by the audience. Both were seen together in many films like ‘Mati Mange Khoon’, ‘Kali Basti’, ‘Milap’, ‘Heera Moti’ and ‘Jwalamukhi’. They started liking each other while working together in films. But there was a time when Shatrughan Sinha started crying bitterly because of actress Reena Roy. This was revealed by filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani himself in the actor’s autobiography ‘Anything But Khamosh: The Shatrughan Sinha Biography’.

Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani was one of the close friends of actor Shatrughan Sinha. Pahlaj Nihalani’s professional relationship with the actor started with the film ‘Hathkadi’. In this film, Pahlaj Nihalani had cast Sanjeev Kumar, Reena Roy and actor Shatrughan Sinha together.

The casting of Shatrughan Sinha, Reena Roy and Sanjeev Kumar made the film a success. In such a situation, Pahlaj Nihalani also decided to cast all three together for his next film ‘Aandhi Toofan’. However, when the filmmaker reached Reena Roy with the offer, she flatly refused to work.

Pahlaj Nihalani had told about this, “Reena told me to convince my friend. If the enemy answers her, then only she will work with him in the next film or else not.” Talking about the actress’ threat, he said, “Reena told me that she has made up her mind. If Shatrughan doesn’t marry her, she will get married in eight days.”

Let us tell you that in 1982, Shatrughan Sinha was already married to actress Poonam Sinha. Pahlaj Nihalani further added, “Sonu (Shatrughan) was shooting for the film ‘Telephone’ at that time. I went to him and told him about Reena. He immediately called Reena and started crying like a child.

Talking about Shatrughan Sinha, the filmmaker further said, “I saw him cry for the first time. He was emotionally attached to Reena somewhere. At that time I told him, ‘Let Reena get married.’





