Reena Roy Refuse To Marry Again Says My Responsibility Is My Daughter Actress Reveal Why She Separate From Mohsin Khan

Bollywood’s famous actress Reena Roy has left no stone unturned to win the hearts of people with her films and her style. It is said about Reena Roy that while working with Shatrughan Sinha, she started liking him, as well as threatened him with marriage. However, in 1983, Reena Roy married Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan. But a few years after the birth of the daughter, Reena Roy separated from him. After separating from the cricketer, Reena Roy did not remarry and when she was questioned in the interview, she replied in a tremendous way.

In an interview to Times of India, Reena Roy was asked, “Why didn’t you get married again?” Responding to this, Reena Roy said, “I didn’t have time for this. My daughter was my responsibility. To marry was to raise another man.”

The reason behind Mohsin Khan’s separation from Reena Roy was also known in the interview. Talking about it, he said, “He had a house in London, but I didn’t like that. When he used to travel for cricket matches, my sisters used to come there to give me company, otherwise I would come to Mumbai on my own at times.”

Talking about this, Reena Roy further said, “I used to feel lonely. Then Mohsin wanted me to get British citizenship, which was not acceptable to me. Apart from this, I was not able to adjust with their environment and lifestyle. Later we realized that we were very different from each other.”

Reena Roy told that I once asked my mother what is the meaning of marriage? The actress further said about this, “He just told me ‘Nibha le’. Marriage means fulfillment. I had listened to his words, otherwise I would have come back here long ago.” Let us tell you that after separating from her husband, Reena Roy had to struggle a lot to get her daughter Sanam back.





