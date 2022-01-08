Reena Roy reveals about relationship with husband Mohsin Khan said main unka samman karati hu vo mere beti ke pita hain

Reena Roy has been one of the famous actresses of Bollywood. He has given many hit films to Bollywood. During the 70s and 80s, Reena Roy was in a lot of discussions about her films as well as her love life. At that time there were discussions about her love affair with actor Shatrughan Sinha.

The relationship of both of them was also very famous in the industry. However, after some time there was bitterness in their relationship and their relationship ended in a very painful way. After separating from Shatrughan Sinha, Reena Roy married Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan. But their luck was so bad that this marriage also ended soon. Reena also has a daughter from this marriage, whose name is Saman Khan. After the divorce, Reena got the custody of the daughter.

Recently, Reena Roy gave an interview, in which she spoke openly about her marriage and husband Mohsin Khan and said that she never thought of getting married again. Along with this, he also told about his love affair with Shatrughan Singh.

In an interview to ‘Times of India’, she told about her ex-husband Mohsin Khan and distance from the industry. She said that at that time she used to work for twenty-four hours and used to get tired. At the same time, his mother wanted him to get married. She told that ‘I used to work from morning till night and used to get very tired. Then my mother told me. What kind of life is this? It’s enough. And how much will you earn? They thought this was the right age for my marriage. She always had this fear that, I will never get married and if time passes, I will remain single.

Reena Roy said about her relationship with Mohsin Khan that she respects him a lot because he is her daughter’s father. Also he told that both of them are still in touch with each other and both have shared a beautiful bond with each other. At the same time, he told that Mohsin is settled in his life.

At the same time, when he was asked ‘had he thought of settling down again’. Responding to which Reena Roy said that she never thought of getting married again. Because they never liked it. She was busy taking care of her daughter and was happy with her.