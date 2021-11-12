Reena Roy Reveals Her Pakistani Husband Mohsin Khan Took Away Her Daughter For Years After Divorce

Reena Roy told in her interview that Pakistani husband Mohsin Khan kept her away from her daughter after her divorce.

Bollywood’s famous actress Reena Roy has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Reena Roy, who made her debut in Hindi cinema with ‘Zoorat’, tied the knot with Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan in the year 1983. But after a few years of marriage, Reena Roy and Mohsin Khan got divorced. After the divorce, her Pakistani husband did not give her the custody of their daughter Sanam. Not only this, he had also moved away from Reena Roy with his daughter.

Reena Roy herself disclosed this in an interview given to Times of India. Reena Roy told that she had to struggle a lot to get her daughter back. Along with this, the actress had also expressed the reason for Mohsin Khan taking away the daughter. Reena Roy had told, “I tried everything to get Sanam back. Shammi aunty had sent sadhus to my house, who told me what to do and what not to do.”

Reena Roy, referring to the struggle to get the daughter back, had said, “He told me that I would have to stand in the sea every day and I did that too, until my mother did not interfere in these things. But I have nothing against Mohsin. He is a good person and is associated with Sanam even today.”

Talking about this, Reena Roy further said, “Sanam also loves her very much. Whenever he is unable to talk to Sanam, he calls me to inquire about him. I think he took Sanam away because he must have thought that I would follow him till there and settle down in London.”

Let us tell you that Reena Roy had also expressed the reason for getting divorced from Mohsin Khan. The actress had told that Mohsin wanted her to settle down with him in London and take British citizenship. But she didn’t want to do that at all. The actress had said about this, “I was not able to adapt myself to his environment, was not able to fit in with his lifestyle and friends.”