Reena Roy weight had increased after marriage with Mohsin Khan when offered film with Jeetendra She took a month to answer

Actress Reena Roy When she was at the peak of her career, she left acting and married Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan. After marriage, Reena moved to Pakistan and got busy with her family life away from Bollywood. Although Reena Roy was a top actress, she continued to get offers from Bollywood. Director J Om Prakash wanted to cast Reena for the 1993 film, Aadmi Toy Hai. When he approached Reena for the film with Jitendra and Govinda, he had asked for a month’s time to reply.

Jitendra had told this in an interview given to Leharon Retro. He had said, ‘Om Prakash ji talked to me about Reena. He said I wanted to talk to you before talking to him. I was very excited to work with Reena. We have worked in many films, films have been very successful too.

Jitendra had further told, ‘Om ji was saying that Reena was a little scared, she had gained weight. She said, give me a month’s time, after that I will meet and tell whether I can do the film or not.

Reena Roy married Mohsin Khan when her relationship with Shatrughan Sinha broke up and Shotgun married Poonam. Reena Roy and Mohsin moved to Mumbai to work in Bollywood shortly after their marriage. Mohsin also did many films in Bollywood. Mohsin also acted in many films with his wife.

Reena also had a daughter from Mohsin but after some time she broke up with Mohsin Khan. Mohsin divorced them and kept the custody of daughter Jannat with him. Reena fought a long legal battle to get the daughter back. in the end Reena got her daughter back with the help of Shatrughan Sinha.





