Reese Witherspoon to Sell Hello Sunshine to Wall Street-Backed Venture

Reese Witherspoon, the Oscar-winning actor who has become a force in Hollywood as a producer and entrepreneur, struck a deal on Monday to sell his entertainment studio, Hello Sunshine, to a newly formed company backed by investment firm Blackstone Group. .

Terms of the sale were not disclosed. Three people familiar with the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe the negotiations, said the deal valued Hello Sunshine at around $ 900 million.

Ms. Witherspoon started Hello Sunshine in 2016 with the idea of ​​making films and shows that focus on women. The company has grown with two of its Emmy-winning series, “The Morning Show” for AppleTV + and “Big Little Lies” for HBO. With the nearly $ 1 billion deal, Ms Witherspoon goes beyond the roles that made her famous – in films like “Legally Blonde,” “Wild,” “Walk the Line” and “Election” – and in the ranks of the powerful of Hollywood.

Ms Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine Managing Director Sarah Harden will serve on the board of the Blackstone-backed company, which will be chaired by two former senior executives of the Walt Disney Company, Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs. Ms Witherspoon and Ms Harden will have stakes in the new company, which has no name yet, and will continue to run Hello Sunshine.