REET 2021 Admit Card: REET 2021 admit card releasing today at reetbser21.com, here are the direct links to download

REET 2021 Admit Card: Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2021 Admit Card likely to release today. The exam is scheduled to be held on 26 September. Generally, admit cards are issued at least 10 days before the exam. Those who have successfully applied for REET 2021 will be able to download their admit card by visiting the official web site rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reetbser21.com once the link is activated.

REET 2021 will be conducted to fill up around 31,000 posts of teachers under Grade 3 level in various government aided schools across the state. Around 11 lakh candidates are likely to appear for the exam this year. Once the admit card is issued, examinees will be able to download the REET hall ticket using their registered login credentials such as username, password and date of birth.

Teacher Recruitment 2021: Notification issued for recruitment to 8393 posts of teacher, application process will start soon

REET is one of the two major recruitment drives announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year. The recruitment process is also being conducted for Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). The exam is conducted for two levels – Level 1 is for primary classes, i.e. classes 1 to 5 and the second is for classes 6 to 8 i.e. secondary classes.

Both Paper I and Paper II will consist of questions from Child Development and Pedagogy as well as Language. Those opting for Paper II will have to choose one of seven languages ​​– English, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Punjabi and Gujarati. A total of 30 questions will be asked from each subject in Paper I. For Paper II, 30 questions each from general subjects and 60 questions from optional maths and science or social science subjects will be asked.

UPSC Notification 2021: UPSC has issued a new notification, you can check here