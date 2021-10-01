REET 2021: Admit card will be issued again for canceled REET exam and new exam date issued

The first shift question papers arrived late at the REET examination center of Kamala Devi Mahavidyalaya. When the students got the question paper late, the commotion started.

REET 2021: Reet exam was held in Rajasthan. Due to the discrepancy at one center, now the exam will be held again at that center. The first shift REET exam (Level-2) was canceled at an exam center in Alwar, for which a new date has been released. This center Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will conduct level-2 examination of 600 candidates of Kamla Devi Mahavidyalaya, Dhikwar Mandan-Neemrana examination center in Alwar district on October 16. This information was given by Dr. DP Jaroli, Chairman of Rajasthan Board and Chief Coordinator of REIT. He said that all the candidates would be allotted a new examination center in Alwar. New admit cards will also be issued to all 600 candidates.

Rajasthan’s biggest exam, REET, was held on Sunday 26 September in two shifts amid tight security arrangements. Internet services were suspended in some districts to prevent cheating in exams. A total of 3,993 examination centers were set up in all the 33 districts of the state for the examination conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. 16.51 lakh candidates had registered for this exam.

The first shift question papers arrived late at the REET examination center of Kamala Devi Mahavidyalaya. When the students got the question paper late, the commotion started. The examinees came out of the center with OMR seat and paper and started creating ruckus. The examinees boycotted the examination accusing the college management of leaking the paper and seating fake candidates.

Due to different number of OMR seat and paper, the candidates created a ruckus by spreading rumors about the paper being out. After this, District Collector Nannu Mal Pahadia and Bhiwadi SP Ramamurthy Joshi reached the spot. Regarding the uproar at the examination center, Alwar Collector Nannumal Pahadia said that the examination was delayed by 15 minutes due to farmers’ agitation.

Some children spread rumors of paper leak. He boycotted the exam. The collector of Alwar said that they also instigated other children and brought them out. The first paper will be taken again. Action will be taken against the children who have spread rumors of paper leak. There has been no copying. These people are spoiling the environment. The second shift exam was completed peacefully.

