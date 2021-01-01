REET 2021 Exam guidelines released check here, you can not carry mobile, watch and these things, read full details here

REET 2021 Exam: REET 2021 will be conducted at 4,153 exam centers for 26 lakh candidates, the Rajasthan Education Minister said. The Rajasthan Eligibility Test (REET) to become a teacher will be conducted on September 26. A high level meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Education Minister to discuss various aspects of the conduct of REET 2021. Director of Secondary Education Saurabh Swamy, Chairman of Board of Secondary Education DP Jaroli and top officials of Home and Transport were present in the meeting.

Candidates appearing for the REET exam are not allowed to wear a watch, ring, neck chain, earrings or any other type of jewelery during the examination. Apart from this, candidates can also not carry purse, hand bag, diary etc. in the REET exam. If a candidate also brings all these items with them, then they will have to keep these items outside the examination center on their own responsibility. Along with this, mobile, bluetooth and calculator will not be able to be used during the exam. The Education Department has given permission to bring only a water bottle in the entrance examination.

On the allotment of exam centers to the candidates, the education minister said that the whole process is computer based and women and disabled candidates will be allotted exam centers near them. The Education Minister said that proper arrangements for thermal scanning, masks, sanitizers and social distancing would be made at every center and maximum ease would be ensured for the candidates in proper coordination with the departments like district administration, police administration, roadways and railways etc.

For the convenience of the candidates, the candidates appearing in all the competitive examinations will be given free travel facility in Rajasthan Transport Corporation for the examination. REET exam is being conducted in the state after almost 3 years. An 8-member committee will be headed by the District Collector to organize the examination in each district. This committee will include the Superintendent of Police, District Education Officer, officers of the Transport Department etc.

