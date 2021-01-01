REET 2021 Exam: REET 2021 Admit Card to be Released at reetbser21.com

REET 2021 Exam: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is soon going to release the admit card of Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET Exam 2021) on the official website. REET Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 26th September across the state. Only those candidates who had successfully applied for this exam will be able to download their admit card from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reetbser21.com.

Usually the admit card is issued around 10 days before the exam. In such a situation, REET admit card can be expected to be released on 16 September. REET 2021 is being conducted to fill up around 31000 vacancies of teachers under Grade 3 level. As per the report, around 11 lakh candidates have applied REET 2021.

Admit card of constable exam will be issued today, exam is to be held from September 18

REET 2021 Hall Ticket: You will be able to download the admit card from these steps

Step 1: Firstly candidates visit the official website of REET, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reetbser21.com.

Step 2: Candidates click on the REET admit card 2021 link given on the homepage of the official website.

Step 3: Candidates enter the required details as asked

Step 4: Candidates will have REET admit card 2021 in front of them, candidates can download it.

REET Exam 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on June 20, 2021, which was postponed in view of the increasing corona cases in the country. Candidates appearing for the REET exam are not allowed to wear a watch, ring, neck chain, earrings or any other type of jewelery during the examination. Apart from this, candidates cannot carry purse, hand bag, diary etc. in the REET exam. Along with this, mobile, bluetooth and calculator will not be able to be used during the exam. The Education Department has given permission to bring only water bottle in the entrance examination.

Commission may soon release the result of written examination, read latest update