REET 2021 Exam: REET Admit Card 2021 To Be Released On This Date at reetbser21.com

REET 2021 Exam: The REET 2021 exam will be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan on 26th September. The candidates who have applied for this exam are waiting for the release of REET Exam Admit Card 2021. According to media reports, the admit card can be issued on September 16, 2021. REET Exam Admit Card 2021 will be issued online on the official website reetbser21.com. The Rajasthan Eligibility Test (REET) was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 20, 2021, which was postponed due to the rise in COVID 19 cases across the country.

REET admit card 2021: By these steps you will be able to download the admit card

Step 1: Firstly candidates visit the official website of REET exam, reetbser21.com.

Step 2: Click on REET admit card 2021 link given on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates enter the required details as asked

Step 4: Submit the candidates details and download your REET admit card 2021 from the next page.

The registration window for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates was opened on June 21. These candidates were allowed to submit their applications till July 5.

Regarding REET Exam 2021, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had a meeting with the officers of several departments on September 3, 2021. At the same time, the candidates giving REET Exam 2021 will be able to travel free of cost in roadways buses. More than 16 lakh candidates have applied for REET Exam 2021. This exam will be conducted at about 4200 exam centers in all the districts of the state. For this, exam centers have been set up in government and private schools and colleges.

REET Exam 2020 was one of the two major recruitment drives announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Other teacher recruitment process will be conducted by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

