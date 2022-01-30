Reet 2021 Paper Leak: Reet Paper Leak Case: Chairman of Secondary Education Board Expelled, Secretary Suspended, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Says – Reet 2021 Paper Leak Case Latest Update

The Government of Rajasthan has appointed Dr. Dharampal Jarauli has been sacked, while Arvind Kumar Sengwa, secretary of the board, has been suspended for tearing up the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2021 paper. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the state government will take stern action against anyone who obstructs the examination and will not allow any injustice to be done to any candidate appearing for the examination.

He also said that the state government was bringing a bill in the budget session of the Legislative Assembly with strict provisions on copying, paperfooty etc. After the case erupted, Chief Minister Gehlot had directed strict action at a high-level meeting on Friday night. On Saturday, orders were issued for the suspension of Jarauli’s brother-in-law and Sengwa. The REET examination was conducted by the Board of Secondary Education. Dr. Department of Education. In issuing the order, Jarauli said that he was being removed from the post of chairman of the board with immediate effect for failing to perform his duties. Jarauli was appointed to the post on February 24, 2020 for a term of three years.



At the same time, the personnel department has issued an order suspending Arvind Kumar Sengwa, secretary of the board, Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) officer. The order did not give any reason for their suspension. The state government has suspended Dr Subhash Yadav and some other officials of the Directorate of College Education. The chief minister said in a statement that while determining the responsibility of the board conducting the REET examination, the chairman of the board has been sacked and the secretary has been suspended.

He said, “The state government is bringing a bill in the budget session for stricter provisions on copy, paperfooty etc. We are totally dedicated to the welfare of the youth. Future recruitment exams should be passed with difficulty. -Free. A high-level committee is being set up under the chairmanship of a retired High Court judge to give instructions. Gehlot said in a statement, “The state government has given a ‘free hand’ to the Special Police Force (SOG) for investigation. Those found to be involved are being arrested and interrogated. Action taken based on information received.

At the same time, Gehlot has condemned the politics taking place on this issue. The Chief Minister said that it was unfortunate that some people were creating such an atmosphere to bake political bread so that the forthcoming recruitment test would not take place. These people are playing with the future of millions of candidates. “It may be recalled that Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (REET) was conducted under the same board in September. The main opposition BJP is demanding a CBI probe into the matter.



Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also lashed out at the government on Saturday, saying, “The Rajasthan government has failed to maintain the credibility of the examination bodies. Demanded. The SOG investigating the case has made several arrests. Ram Kripal Meena and Udram Vishnoi were recently arrested in the case. Meena was appointed by the district coordinator for the security of papers in the education complex in Jaipur. The education complex has offices of the education department. Meena is accused of stealing papers from the education complex and handing them over to Udram Vishnoi, who is accused of forwarding the papers. In September, when irregularities were uncovered while conducting the exams, the state government suspended one RAS and two RPS officers, 13 education department employees and three other police personnel.