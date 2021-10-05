REET 2021: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot dismissed the allegation on exam scandal. Read latest updates of REET here

REET 2021: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the papers were leaked even when the BJP was in power in Rajasthan.

REET 2021: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday rubbished the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party’s allegation that the Congress-led state government has managed the entire process of REET very well. The BJP had accused the government of leaking the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) test paper before the exam and other irregularities.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday that papers were leaked in Rajasthan even when the BJP was in power. He said that action will be taken in this matter. Earlier, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena demanded cancellation of REET, saying that not only the question paper but also the answer sheet was leaked before the exam. “There is evidence that both the paper and the answer sheet were leaked before the commencement of the examination. The answer sheets cannot be at the examination centers and can be leaked only with the involvement of an officer of the confidential branch.”

State Party President Satish Punia said that in the last two and a half years, not a single examination was conducted in a transparent manner in Rajasthan. On the other hand, BJP Yuva Morcha has demanded the resignation of Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Opportunity for more than 4000 posts in Railways, 10th pass can apply

Ashok Gehlot on Monday also alleged that the candidates who knew that they would not be able to clear the exam were involved in instigating others. Gehlot told ANI that “It is not right that such people gather crowds and try to instigate others. If this continues, how will the recruitment take place?

Earlier, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara on Saturday accused the BJP of misleading the youth of Rajasthan regarding REET and said that if any irregularities are found, the guilty will not be spared. Where did Dotasara go? During the BJP rule in Rajasthan, cheating in examinations was prevalent and the gangs involved in it flourished. He further said that you also had the resources, you had the government but you slept peacefully and the gang involved in fraud continued to flourish.

MPSC Recruitment 2021: Jobs out in MPSC, these candidates can apply, read full details