REET 2021: REET declared as essential service till 30 September. Check here for latest updates of exam

REET 2021: Rajasthan Government has conducted Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers. (REET) Successfully conducting and Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) It has been declared as an essential service from 20 to 30 September. Earlier, for the successful conduct of this examination, information was issued regarding the declaration of essential services in the year 2016 and 2018.

According to the official statement, the Home Department has issued this order after the consent of the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, various departments have started preparing for the examination. Recently, a high level meeting was also held under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasra, in which various aspects of conducting the examination were discussed.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya also held a review meeting on 15th September and officials related to administration and law and order said that priority would be given to successful conduct of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET). Apart from this, the Rajasthan government has also announced 11 days free roadways travel for the candidates of this exam.

REET will be conducted on September 26 to recruit more than 31000 teacher posts in the state. Lakhs of candidates are expected to appear in this exam. This exam will be conducted in Rajasthan after about 3 years. For this, 4,153 examination centers have been prepared at 200 places in the state. 2.5 lakh candidates will appear for the exam at 592 centers in Jaipur only.

Earlier the Rajasthan Board had announced the postponement of the REET exam held on June 20. According to the notice issued by the board, earlier this exam was to be conducted on April 25, which was changed to June 20 for EWS category candidates. Then this exam was postponed again due to the increasing corona cases in the country.

