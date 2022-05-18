REET 2022: Application date has been extended for 46,500 posts of Teacher Recruitment Examination, now you can apply till this date … – Reet 2022 Application Deadline has been extended till May 23

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Training (RBSE) has extended the final date to apply for Rajasthan Eligibility Check (REET 2022). Earlier, candidates got time till May 20, 2022 to apply, now because of extension of software date, candidates have gotten time till May 23, 2022. Eligible and aspiring candidates who haven’t but utilized can apply by visiting the official web site reetbser2022.in. (*23*)(*23*)In response to the official directions, REET 2022 examination will probably be held on twenty third and twenty fourth July 2022 for which tickets will probably be issued on 14th July. The appliance correction window will open between May 25 and 27. A complete of 46,500 posts of major and higher major academics will probably be stuffed by this recruitment.

REET 2022 Notification for software date

REET 2022 can apply with these steps

Step 1- Go to RBSE’s official web site rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.(*23*)Step 2- Then on the homepage of the web site, click on on the hyperlink with REET 2022. (*23*)Step 3- After clicking on the hyperlink you will probably be requested to replenish the registration kind.(*23*)Step 4- After filling the shape, add all of the required paperwork.(*23*)Step 5- Then pay the applying payment and you will probably be registered.

Application payment(*23*)If the candidate is making use of for the primary time, the applying payment will probably be Rs.550 / -. Alternatively, if the candidate is making use of for each the degrees, a payment of Rs.750 has been fastened.

REET 2022 Essential dates

On-line Registration – 18 April 2022

The final date to apply is May 23, 2022

Application Modification – May 23 to May 25, 2022

Admission – July 14, 2022

Examination dates- twenty third and twenty fourth July 2022

Eligibility(*23*)Eligibility is totally totally different for each ranges of the examination. Minimal 50% marks in varied grades of Senior Secondary (or its equal) for Degree 1 (Class 1 to five) and a pair of years Major Training Diploma. For degree 2 (grades 6 to eight), candidates will need to have a bachelor’s diploma with a 2 yr diploma in elementary training. For extra data on eligibility, go to the official web site.

This yr, the REET examination will probably be carried out in two ranges – Elementary Degree (for Class 1st to fifth) and Higher Major Degree (for Class sixth to eighth). The Rajasthan Eligibility Check for Academics (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Check carried out by the Board of Secondary Training of Rajasthan BSER to qualify candidates for major and higher-major degree academics in state faculties.

