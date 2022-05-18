REET 2022: Application date has been extended for 46,500 posts of Teacher Recruitment Examination, now you can apply till this date … – Reet 2022 Application Deadline has been extended till May 23
REET 2022 Notification for software date
REET 2022 can apply with these steps
Step 1- Go to RBSE’s official web site rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.(*23*)Step 2- Then on the homepage of the web site, click on on the hyperlink with REET 2022. (*23*)Step 3- After clicking on the hyperlink you will probably be requested to replenish the registration kind.(*23*)Step 4- After filling the shape, add all of the required paperwork.(*23*)Step 5- Then pay the applying payment and you will probably be registered.
Application payment(*23*)If the candidate is making use of for the primary time, the applying payment will probably be Rs.550 / -. Alternatively, if the candidate is making use of for each the degrees, a payment of Rs.750 has been fastened.
REET 2022 Essential dates
- On-line Registration – 18 April 2022
- The final date to apply is May 23, 2022
- Application Modification – May 23 to May 25, 2022
- Admission – July 14, 2022
- Examination dates- twenty third and twenty fourth July 2022
Eligibility(*23*)Eligibility is totally totally different for each ranges of the examination. Minimal 50% marks in varied grades of Senior Secondary (or its equal) for Degree 1 (Class 1 to five) and a pair of years Major Training Diploma. For degree 2 (grades 6 to eight), candidates will need to have a bachelor’s diploma with a 2 yr diploma in elementary training. For extra data on eligibility, go to the official web site.
This yr, the REET examination will probably be carried out in two ranges – Elementary Degree (for Class 1st to fifth) and Higher Major Degree (for Class sixth to eighth). The Rajasthan Eligibility Check for Academics (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Check carried out by the Board of Secondary Training of Rajasthan BSER to qualify candidates for major and higher-major degree academics in state faculties.
