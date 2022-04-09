REET 2022 Exam Plan, New Curriculum and Exam Pattern Announced, Check for Updates – REET 2022 Exam Plan

This is important news for candidates preparing for REET 2022. State Education Department (Primary and Secondary) Minister BD Kalla has issued revised REET examination scheme for Paper-1 and Paper-2 of Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET). He tweeted and advised to prepare according to the new REET syllabus and exam pattern. This year, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has left more than 20,000 vacancies for primary teachers. REET eligible candidates can attend this recruitment process.The Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) is an entrance examination for the recruitment of teachers which is conducted annually by the School Education Council of Rajasthan. The REET 2022 exam will be held on 23rd and 24th July 2022 for 20,000 primary and upper primary teachers as announced by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a tweet on 30th December 2021. REET 2022 Examination Notification and Schedule of Online Registration Process for Grade 3 Teacher Posts will be published soon on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The REET exam 2022 will have two levels, Level-I to teach students in Class 1 to 5 (Primary Teacher) and Level-I to conduct Teacher Eligibility Test for teaching students in Class 6 to 8 (Upper Primary Teacher). Both papers will be of 300-300 marks, which will take 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete. For each incorrect answer, 1/3 mark will be deducted as negative marking. Candidates must go through the syllabus of REET 2022 exam before starting their preparation. This will help them to plan their preparation. The new exam plan and pattern can be seen below.

REET 2022 Level 1 Exam Sample

Geographical, historical and cultural knowledge of Rajasthan – 90

General Knowledge of Rajasthan, Educational Conditions, Free and Compulsory Child Education Act and Current Affairs – 90

School subjects – Total – 50 marks

Hindi – 10

Mathematics-10

English – 10

General Science – 10

Social Studies – 10

Pedagogy – A total of 40 marks

Hindi – 8

Mathematics – 8

English – 8

General Science – 8

Social Studies – 8

Educational Psychology – 20 marks

Information Technology – 10 marks

Total -300 points

REET 2022 Level 2 Exam Sample

Geographical, historical and cultural knowledge of Rajasthan – 70 marks

General Knowledge of Rajasthan, Educational Conditions, Free and Compulsory Child Education Act and Current Affairs – 60 marks

Knowledge of related school subject – 120 marks

Pedagogy – 20 marks

Educational Psychology – 20 marks

Information Technology – 10 marks

Total – 300 points

Let us know that the REET 2022 notification will be published on the official website soon. The online application process will start after the notification is issued. To attend REET 2022, candidates are required to submit their online registration form on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for more details.