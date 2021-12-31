REET 2022: REET 2022: REET 2022 dates announced for recruitment of 20,000 new teachers, CM Gehlot gave this information – Reet 2022 exam dates announced, 20000 new teachers will be recruited in the state.
Recently REET examination was conducted for recruitment of 31 thousand posts. In this order, it has been decided to conduct REET examination for the recruitment of 20,000 posts of teachers next year. Chief Minister Gehlot directed that a time bound action plan should be prepared to address the problems of teachers, teaching staff, madrasa teachers and panchayat assistants in view of the apex court decision.
This year, the REET results were announced in November 2021. Ajay Vaishnav Bairagi of Ajmer and Govind Soni of Udaipur topped the Level 1 examination and Kirat Singh of Sri Ganganagar, Surabhi Parikh of Bikaner and Nibaram of Rajsamand topped the Level 2 examination.
#REET #REET #REET #dates #announced #recruitment #teachers #Gehlot #gave #information #Reet #exam #dates #announced #teachers #recruited #state
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.