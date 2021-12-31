REET 2022: REET 2022: REET 2022 dates announced for recruitment of 20,000 new teachers, CM Gehlot gave this information – Reet 2022 exam dates announced, 20000 new teachers will be recruited in the state.

Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Date Announced. The REET exam will be held in May 2022. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced to conduct Rajasthan Eligibility Test Teachers (REET) for the recruitment of teachers in the state. Gehlot has announced to conduct REET exam on 14th and 15th May 2022.

20,000 new teachers will be recruited in Rajasthan through this examination campaign. The chief minister has shared the date of the exam on his official Twitter handle. Gehlot said the state government has been making consistent decisions to provide employment opportunities to the youth and fill the vacancies. He tweeted, “It has been decided to take the REET exam on May 14-15, 2022, so that the state can get around 20,000 new teachers.” Provision will also be made for special teachers in this recruitment. This will provide new employment opportunities to the youth.



Recently REET examination was conducted for recruitment of 31 thousand posts. In this order, it has been decided to conduct REET examination for the recruitment of 20,000 posts of teachers next year. Chief Minister Gehlot directed that a time bound action plan should be prepared to address the problems of teachers, teaching staff, madrasa teachers and panchayat assistants in view of the apex court decision.

This year, the REET results were announced in November 2021. Ajay Vaishnav Bairagi of Ajmer and Govind Soni of Udaipur topped the Level 1 examination and Kirat Singh of Sri Ganganagar, Surabhi Parikh of Bikaner and Nibaram of Rajsamand topped the Level 2 examination.