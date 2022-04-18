REET 2022 Registration, Application Form, Reet Exam Date, Course, Sample on reetbser2022.in, Government Result – REET 2022 Registration

There is good news for candidates dreaming of teacher recruitment in Rajasthan. Online registration for Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET July 2022) July 2022 will start from tomorrow i.e. 18th April 2022. Candidates who want to get a job as a teacher in the state must first pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (REET). Interested and eligible candidates can register online by visiting the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) reetbser2022.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.Online registration for the REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Test for Teachers) exam to be held in July 2022 will continue till May 18. Paper Level-1 and 2 of Rajasthan REET 2022 exam will be held on 23rd and 24th July in two shifts of 10 to 12:30 in the morning and 3:00 to 5:30 in the afternoon.

When will the re-admission card be issued?

The REET admission will be issued 10 days before the exam i.e. on 14th July 2022 at 4 pm. Candidates can check and download their REET Admit Card 2022 from the official website. Rajasthan Board has released the paper pattern and syllabus of REET July Exam 2022 on their official website. You can also visit the direct link below to check the REET letter and pattern.

Eligibility for Reit Exam

Candidates who want to apply for REET exam must have a degree of education and it also varies according to the position applied for. There is no upper age limit for this examination. Candidates should be at least 18 years of age as per the eligibility criteria prescribed by the Board. More details can be seen in the detailed notification of REET 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

The REET exam will be conducted for 62,000 posts

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced in a tweet on December 30, 2021 that ‘REET 2022 exam for primary and upper primary teachers will be held on July 23 and 24, 2022. On February 7, he (Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot) announced to conduct examinations for 62,000 posts instead of the existing 32,000.

REET 2022: Learn how to register online

REET 2022 Registration: Check out how to apply here

Step 1: First visit the official website of RBSE rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘REET 2022’ link.

Step 3: Click on Registration link here, fill in required details and create login credentials.

Step 4: Now login by entering your user ID and password.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout and keep it with you for further reference.

REET 2022 Application Fee

At the time of registration for REET Exam 2022, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs.550 for each paper. Candidates who want to appear in both the papers will have to pay a fee of Rs. 750.



Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test July 2022 Notification

Rajasthan REET Exam 2022 Paper-1 syllabus

REET Exam 2022 Paper-2 Course 90803890