REET 2022: Teacher Eligibility Test Deadline is today, 46,500 posts will be filled – How to apply for Teacher Eligibility Test Reet 2022 Deadline

REET 2022: Teacher Eligibility Test Deadline is at this time, 46,500 posts will be filled
REET 2022 Apply quickly with these steps
Step 1- To apply, first go to the official web site of REET reetbser2022.in.
Step 2- Click on on the REET 2022 hyperlink out there on the house web page of the web site.
Step 3- Enter the registration particulars and click on submit.
Step 4- Then fill out the appliance.
Step 5- Then pay the appliance payment
Step 6- Hold a tough copy of the shape with you for future reference.
Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET 2022) will be held on twenty third July 2022 and twenty fourth July 2022. Stage 1 i.e. Paper 1 will be held from 10:00 to 12:30 within the morning whereas Stage 2 will be held from 3:00 to 5:30 within the afternoon. There will be a Stage 1 examination for all of the candidates wanting for a spot of instructing for class 1 to fifth. There will be degree 2 examination for instructing posts of sophistication 6 to 8. Candidates will be chosen on the premise of written check. For REET 2022, candidates will have to pay Rs 550 and candidates who need to sit for each the exams will have to pay Rs 750.
Academic Qualification for Stage 1 and a pair of
Candidates for class 1 to 5 (degree-1) ought to have handed 10 + 2 examination with 50% marks and must also have 2 years diploma in elementary training. So for class 6 to 8 (degree 2), candidates ought to have a level with 50% marks and a pair of years main training diploma with 50% marks.
