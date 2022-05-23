REET 2022: Teacher Eligibility Test Deadline is today, 46,500 posts will be filled – How to apply for Teacher Eligibility Test Reet 2022 Deadline

REET 2022: Teacher Eligibility Test Deadline is at this time, 46,500 posts will be filled – How to apply for Teacher Eligibility Test Reet 2022 Deadline

Registration for Stage 1 and Stage 2 of Rajasthan Eligibility Test (REET) for academics will finish at this time. Eligible and candidates who haven’t but utilized can apply by visiting the official web site of the Board of Secondary Schooling reetbser22.in. Candidates ought to word that earlier the final date for software was Could 20, which was prolonged to Could 23. The correction window for REET 2022 software correction will open between Could 25 and Could 27. A complete of 46,500 posts of main and higher main academics will be filled via this recruitment.To apply, first go to the official web site of REET reetbser2022.in.Click on on the REET 2022 hyperlink out there on the house web page of the web site.Enter the registration particulars and click on submit.Then fill out the appliance.Then pay the appliance paymentHold a tough copy of the shape with you for future reference.

Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET 2022) will be held on twenty third July 2022 and twenty fourth July 2022. Stage 1 i.e. Paper 1 will be held from 10:00 to 12:30 within the morning whereas Stage 2 will be held from 3:00 to 5:30 within the afternoon. There will be a Stage 1 examination for all of the candidates wanting for a spot of instructing for class 1 to fifth. There will be degree 2 examination for instructing posts of sophistication 6 to 8. Candidates will be chosen on the premise of written check. For REET 2022, candidates will have to pay Rs 550 and candidates who need to sit for each the exams will have to pay Rs 750.

Academic Qualification for Stage 1 and a pair of

Candidates for class 1 to 5 (degree-1) ought to have handed 10 + 2 examination with 50% marks and must also have 2 years diploma in elementary training. So for class 6 to 8 (degree 2), candidates ought to have a level with 50% marks and a pair of years main training diploma with 50% marks.