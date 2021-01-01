REET Admit Card 2021: Admit Card for written exam to be released soon at reetbser21.com. Check here for latest updates

REET Admit Card 2021: The Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) will be conducted on September 26 by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan in two shifts to recruit 31,000 teachers for the posts of teachers in Rajasthan. The admit card of the candidates to appear in this exam will be issued 4 days before the exam. All the candidates will be able to download the admit card through the official website reetbser21.com after it is uploaded.

There are 2 papers in this exam, the first paper is for the candidates who want to apply for the post of teacher in class 1 to class 5. At the same time, the second paper is for those candidates who are interested in the post of teacher in class 6 to class 8. Let us inform that more than 4000 exam centers have been prepared for REET 2021. More than 16 lakh candidates have applied for the exam this year. All the candidates will be able to download their admit card through these steps on the official website.

How to download REET Admit Card 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website reetbser21.com.

Step 2: After that click on the link ‘REET Admit Card 2021’ appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you. Here enter the login details and click on the submit button.

Step 4: Now you can download REET Admit Card 2021 and take a print out.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Board had announced the postponement of the REET exam held on June 20. According to the notice issued by the board, earlier this exam was to be conducted on April 25, which was changed to June 20 for EWS category candidates. Then this exam was postponed again due to the increasing corona cases in the country. Finally, now this exam will be conducted on 26th September and guidelines have also been issued for the same. For more details candidates can check the official website.

