REET Admit Cards 2021: REET admit cards 2021 released at reetbser21.com exam date instructions

REET Admit Card 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released the REET 2021 admit card on Friday, 17 September. REET 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on 26 September. Candidates who have applied for REET 2021 exam can now download their admit card from the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer at reetbser21.com.

REET 2021 exam will be conducted in two shifts. More than 16.5 lakh candidates will appear in this exam. This time more than 2 lakh candidates are expected to take the exam from outside Rajasthan.

Candidates must not forget to carry their admit card to the exam centre. Failure to do so will not allow them to appear in the examination.

REET admit cards 2021: How to download

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website reetbser21.com.

Step 2: Click on the link “Print admit card for REET 2021” available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the candidates login details and submit

Step 4: Download REET admit card 2021 and take a print out of the same

REET 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on June 20 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. REET 2021 will be conducted to fill up around 31,000 posts of teachers under Grade 3 level in various government aided schools across the state.

Candidates appearing for the REET 2021 exam are not allowed to wear watches, rings, neck chains, earrings or any other type of jewelery during the exam. Apart from this, candidates can also not carry purse, hand bag, diary etc. in the REET exam. Along with this, mobile, bluetooth and calculator will not be able to be used during the exam. The Education Department has given permission to bring only water bottle in the entrance examination.

