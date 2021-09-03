REET Exam 2021: good news for these candidates, check here latest update and waiting list notification

REET Exam 2021: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) non tsp in reet teacher recruitment (Non Tribal Sub Area Plan) The calendar for the recruitment process for the second level Maths, Science and English subjects has been released. Through this recruitment process, teachers are to be appointed in primary and upper primary schools of Rajasthan. According to the proposed calendar released for Rajasthan Teacher Direct Recruitment 2016, candidates who have joined under Teacher Recruitment 2018 have the option to join the waiting list of Teacher Recruitment 2016 through Staff Login on Shala Darpan Portal. Time is proposed till -09-2021.

Under Teacher Recruitment-2018, the option of joining the waiting list of Teacher Recruitment 2016 can be obtained from the portal from 03-09-2021 by appearing personally in the directorate from the absent and non-joining candidates. The date of issue of waiting list of all concerned candidates is 07-09-2021.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted that it has been decided to issue waiting list for 511 vacancies of Level II English subject and 874 vacancies of Science-Mathematics subject in Non TSP Teacher Recruitment 2016.

DRDO Notification 2021: DRDO has sought applications for this, the selection will be like this

Keeping in view the condition of unemployed youth of the state, on June 19, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had approved the creation of 10,453 new posts of computer teachers and immediate recruitment of contract teachers in the state. After this, on August 13, the Education Minister also held a meeting with the officials in this regard.

UPSC: Jharkhand’s Nitish got 23rd rank in third attempt, gives this important advice for preparation

Due to the increase in the number of candidates in the REET exam this year, it is believed to have an impact on the cut off merit. Let us tell you that the highest cut off was 132 in REET first level and 136 in second level in 2017. Rajasthan Board has given the opportunity of 31st August to REET candidates for language modification. Candidates can download the format from REET’s website reetbser21.com and send it to REIT office by 31st August through speed post along with Rs.300 per revision fee.