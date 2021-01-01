REET Exam 2021: Good news for these candidates, exam on 26 September, check here exam pattern, cutoff, syllabus and more

REET Exam 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is busy preparing for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET). This exam will be held on 26 September. More than 16 lakh candidates have applied for the exam. The examination will be conducted at about 4200 centers in all the districts of the state. Now good news is coming for the applied female candidates. The Rajasthan Board is trying that the examination centers should be allotted to the women candidates in their home district only. The priority of the board is that women candidates do not have to go to other districts to take the examination.

Level-1 is for teachers up to class 5th while Level-2 is for teachers from class 6th to 8th. REET Level-1 consists of a maximum paper of 150 marks, which consists of 150 questions. The exam is of 2.30 hours, consisting of multiple choice questions.

REET Level-2 consists of a maximum paper of 150 marks, which consists of 150 questions. You have to answer 150 questions in just 150 minutes.

With the increase in the number of candidates appearing in the REET exam this year, it is believed to have an impact on the cut-off merit as well. Let us tell you that the highest cut off in REET first level in 2017 was 132 and in second level 136. Rajasthan Board has given the opportunity of 31st August to REET candidates for language modification. Candidates can download the format from REET’s website reetbser21.com and send it to REIT office by 31st August through speed post along with Rs.300 per revision fee.

Recently, Education Minister Govind Dotasara had said that the DElEd 2nd year result will be released before the REET result. DElEd 2nd Year Main Exam 2021 will be held from 02 September 2021 to 14 September 2021. The results of which will come in the month of October. Due to Corona, if the REET exam is held on the due date, then its results will be released in November.

