REET Exam 2021: State Education Minister held a meeting regarding REET exam 2021 REET Exam Admit Card 2021

REET Exam 2021: Rajasthan Eligibility Test (REET) 2021 is scheduled on 26 September. Earlier this exam was to be held on June 20, but due to the increasing number of corona virus cases, the exam had to be postponed. Regarding REET Exam 2021, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara held a meeting with the officers of various departments on 3rd September.

More than 16 lakh candidates have applied for this exam. The examination will be conducted at about 4200 centers in all the districts of the state. For this, exam centers will be set up in government and private schools and colleges.

According to media reports, the Rajasthan Board is trying to give examination centers to female and handicapped candidates near their home district. Along with this, the candidates participating in this exam will also be able to travel free of cost in roadways. While more than 16 lakh candidates are registered in the examination to be held on September 26, about 25 lakh candidates will appear in both the shifts.

Level-1 is for teachers up to class 5th while Level-2 is for teachers from class VI to 8. REET Level-1 consists of a maximum paper of 150 marks, which consists of 150 questions. The exam is of 2.30 hours, consisting of multiple choice questions.

REET Level-2 consists of a maximum paper of 150 marks, which consists of 150 questions. You have to answer 150 questions in just 150 minutes.

REET Exam Admit Card 2021: Candidates will be able to download the admit card like this

REET Exam 2021 admit card is likely to be released by 10th September. After the release of the admit card, the candidates will be able to download it by following these steps.

Step 1: Firstly candidates visit the website prescribed for REET Exam 2021.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the official website.

Step 3: Enter the requested information and hit the submit button.

Step 4: The admit card of the candidates will be in front of them.

Step 5: Candidates take a print out of the admit card.

Due to the increased number of candidates this year in REET Exam 2021, it is also believed to have an impact on the cut off merit. Let us inform that the maximum cut off in REET first level in 2017 was 132 and in second level was 136.