REET Exam Admit Card 2021: reet Exam is to be held on September 26, Admit card will be issued on reetbser21.com

REET Exam Admit Card 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will conduct the REET 2021 exam on 26th September 2021. The Rajasthan Eligibility Test for Teachers (REET) was earlier scheduled to be held on June 20, 2021, which was postponed due to the rise in COVID 19 cases across the country.

REET 2021 admit cards will be issued to the candidates who successfully submitted their applications for the exam. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam center without the admit card. REET 2021 Admit Card is expected soon. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the REET 2021 admit card from the official website as and when it is released.

REET 2021 will be conducted to recruit 31000 Grade 3 Teacher Posts. The teacher exam will be conducted by the board after a gap of 2 years in the state.

REET Exam Admit Card 2021: Candidates will be able to download the admit card from these steps

REET Exam 2021 admit card is likely to be released by 10th September. After the release of the admit card, the candidates will be able to download it by following these steps.

Step 1: Firstly candidates visit the official website prescribed for REET Exam 2021.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the official website.

Step 3: Enter the requested information and press the submit button.

Step 4: Now the admit card will be on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates take a print out of the admit card.

Regarding REET Exam 2021, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had a meeting with the officers of various departments on 3rd September, 2021. At the same time, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided that the candidates appearing for REET Exam 2021 will be able to travel free of cost in roadways buses. More than 16 lakh candidates have applied for this exam. The examination will be conducted at about 4200 centers in all the districts of the state. For this, exam centers have been set up in government and private schools and colleges.