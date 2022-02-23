REET exam: REET exam to be held in July, 62,000 posts announced, CM announces REET exam

Education

Thousands of teachers will be recruited in Rajasthan. The REET exam for this recruitment will be held in July. State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcement in his budget speech on Wednesday. He said the REET exam will be held in July 2022. The good news for REET candidates is that the government has increased the number of posts.

Earlier, 32,000 posts were to be filled through REET examination, now it has been reduced to 62,000. Also, there will be no re-charging from candidates who have appeared for the exam earlier, Gehlot said, adding that the facilities that were offered during the REET exams will be re-offered. The state government had provided free travel on roadways and private buses during the REET exams, this time too.

These announcements were made in the budget for education and employment

1. The government will recruit 1 lakh new posts in the next few days.
2. RISF will be established on the lines of CISF. 2000 security personnel will be recruited after its establishment.
3. Secondary schools in the state will be upgraded to senior secondary schools.
4. 1000-1000 English medium schools will be opened in urban and rural areas.
5. A separate cadre of English medium teachers will be formed and 10,000 teachers will be recruited.
6. 36 women’s colleges will be opened in 19 districts.
7. New subjects will be introduced in 25 girls’ colleges.
8. Next year, Rs 250 crore will be spent on new medical institutions in Ajmer, Jodhpur and Kota.
9. Nursing colleges will be started in 18 districts next year. 5 new departments at SMS Hospital, Jaipur, will start robotic surgery at a cost of Rs 300 crore.
10. Creation of anti-copy unit in SOG to prevent copy.
11. Rs 400 crore will be spent on educational institutions on JLN Road.
12. An engineering college will be set up at Khaitan School in Jaipur at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

