REET New Notification 2021: Candidate can update their application form, know here fee, and how to update – REET New Notification 2021: New notification issued for REET, Education Minister gave this statement

A new notification has been issued for those who have applied for the Rajasthan Eligibility Test. It has been said in the notification that the candidates applying for Rajasthan Eligibility Test 2021 (REET) are being given one last chance to amend the language (1st and 2nd) offline. For this, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 300. The prescribed application forms will be accepted by speed post in REET office till 31st August 2021. 300 rupees per offline for all types of categories ST / SC / OBC / MBC / EWS / Ex-Servicemen / Divyang / Subject (Social Studies and Mathematics and Science) / amendment in marital status, except language (1st and 2nd) till the date of examination. Modifications will be accepted at the rate. No fee will be charged for the amendment of widow category.

After the declaration of the result, candidates who have passed the examination will have to apply in the prescribed form for correction of spelling in the name of the father, mother’s name, husband’s name and amendment in the date of birth at the rate of Rs.300 per correction. All the above amendments have to be submitted offline in the prescribed format which is available on REIT website.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara has announced that the result of DElEd will be released before REET, in such a situation, if Corona is not eclipsed in the conduct of REET and the exam was held on September 26, then its result can be released in November. . reet (REET) For this time more than 16 and a half lakh candidates have applied. Earlier in 2017, a total of 10 lakh applications were received for REET. Reet exam has not been held for 4 years, due to which the number of students has increased by 6 lakhs this time.





