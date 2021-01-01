REET Notification 2021: Candidates can make correction in their application through offline mode. Check here for latest update of exam – REET Notification 2021: New notice for teacher recruitment exam, candidates will be able to make this change

REET Notification 2021: Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test for the appointment of primary and upper primary teachers in the schools of the state by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan this year. (REET) Will be held on 26 September 2021. The admit card of the candidates to appear in this exam will be issued 4 days before the exam. All the candidates will be able to download their admit card through the official website.

Recently a notice was released for the candidates who applied for the exam. As per the notice, candidates can modify the language (1st & 2nd) through offline mode. For this, candidates can send their application in the prescribed format through speed post to the office by 31 August. In addition to language, all categories ST/SC/OBC/MBC/EWS/Ex-Servicemen/Divyang/Subject/Married Status can also be amended till the examination is conducted. Candidates have to deposit Rs.300 for each revision. For detailed information candidates can check official notice.

For recruitment to the post of teacher in Rajasthan, it is mandatory for the candidates to clear the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET). Candidates who successfully clear REET 2021 will be considered eligible for teacher posts in schools. There are 2 papers in this exam, the first paper is for the candidates who want to teach from class 1 to class 5. Whereas, the second paper is for such candidates who want to teach from class 6 to class 8. More than 16 lakh candidates have applied for the exam this year.





