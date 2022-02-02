Referring to CMIE data, BJP spokesperson said – lowest unemployment in UP in two years, anchor showed mirror and started giving baseless arguments

The anchor asked the BJP spokesperson whether there was a mention in the budget regarding employment? The BJP spokesperson said in a roundabout way that airports are being built in the country, infrastructure development is happening.

On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for 2022-23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this budget is the budget of self-reliant India, while the opposition said that there is nothing for the youth and unemployed in this budget, the common man will not get any benefit from this budget. Debate was going on on a channel regarding the budget in which spokespersons of BJP, Congress and Samajwadi Party were present.

During the debate, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised two crore jobs every year in 2014. Whereas in 2017, BJP had promised 70 lakh jobs in Uttar Pradesh in its manifesto. The youth also had hope. But when all this did not happen and the Prime Minister said that you should eat pakodas, then to understand how the dreams of the youth are shattered, it does not take a 56-inch chest but a beating heart.

On the question of employment, the anchor asked BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha, while referring to the data of CMIE, Tuhin Sinha said that according to the data of CMIE, the unemployment rate in Uttar Pradesh is the lowest in the last two years. The unemployment rate in Uttar Pradesh is 4.1 percent.

Referring to NITI Aayog’s data, the anchor said on this reply of BJP spokesperson that 52 percent people of Bihar are below poverty line, while 42 percent people of Jharkhand are below poverty line. At the same time, 38 percent of the people of Uttar Pradesh are below the poverty line. Uttar Pradesh is home to 17% of the country’s population and the poor are unemployed.

In response to this question of the anchor, BJP spokesperson said that in 2020-21, about 11 crore people have got work under MNREGA while 1 crore 30 lakh new cards have been made. After this the anchor asked that you consider getting work under MNREGA for 100 days in a year as employment? In response to this, the BJP spokesperson said in a roundabout way that we have made changes in many rules, but it has not happened. We will do this too and this process has been going on for a long time.

After this the anchor asked that you had promised two crore jobs, by now 15 crores should have been created. To this, the BJP spokesperson said that the situation has been bad in the last two years but not as bad as the opposition is telling. In the Corona period, every family wants a government job to be in their house. After this the anchor asked that you do not have any responsibility regarding this? How much was mentioned in the budget? In response, the BJP spokesperson says that yesterday’s budget was a brief budget and it will also be mentioned later.

After this, the anchor asked that 55 crore people of the country have as much property as 98 people have. You talk of development for all. In response, the BJP spokesperson started talking headlessly and started saying that this inequality was going on for years. We are trying to reduce this. Today airports are being built in the country, infrastructure is being developed but there is no update regarding jobs there.