Refugees fleeing Ukraine number nearly 120,000, could reach 4 million as Russian invasion intensifies: UN

13 seconds ago
As the war intensifies in the capital, Kiev, on the third day of Russia’s full-scale aggression, hundreds of thousands of refugees have fled Ukraine to neighboring European countries.

The UN refugee agency said on Saturday that the conflict had already displaced about 120,000 Ukrainians from their homes and across its borders in Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Shabia Mantu, a spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said “so far about 116,000 international borders have been crossed. It could grow, it is changing every minute.” “It’s very fluid and varies by hour.”

A Polish border guard assists refugees from Ukraine as they arrive at the Korkzova border crossing in Poland, Poland, on Saturday, February 26, 2022. (AP Photo / Jarek Sokolowski)

Mantu added that some refugees had even fled to Belarus, where some Russian troops had been stationed before entering Ukraine a few days earlier.

The United Nations estimates that up to 4 million people could flee Ukraine if fighting with Russian forces escalates.

Although Mantu did not immediately release the number of refugees by country, the Polish government said Saturday morning that more than 100,000 Ukrainians had crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border in the past 48 hours.

Refugees fleeing the conflict in neighboring Ukraine rest on Saturday, February 26, 2022, in a school building in Prozmisel, Poland. (AP Photo / Peter David Josek)

Refugees at the Medica Border Crossing in Poland say a line of thousands of Ukrainians to enter Poland has stretched 9 miles (15 kilometers) across Ukraine, according to Polish broadcaster TVN24.

“I arrived at 3am today and I am waiting for my wife,” Taras, 25, told Reuters from the Polish side. “He called me from Ukraine and there are 30 kilometers of cars and people. He said he did not know when he would cross.”

A Polish border guard assists refugees from Ukraine as they arrive at the Korkzova border crossing in Poland, Poland, on Saturday, February 26, 2022. (AP Photo / Jarek Sokolowski)

Refugees arriving in the Hungarian border town of Jahuni say war-age men are not being allowed to leave Ukraine.

As Ukrainian forces and civilians continued to resist Russia’s advance in Kiev early Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected a U.S. offer to step down and promised to stay in the capital.

“The fight is here,” Zelensky said in a video update filmed on his phone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

