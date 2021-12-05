Refugees Who Left Lesbos With Pope in 2016 Settle Into Rome Life

After Pope Francis visited the Greek island of Lesbos in April 2016, he took 12 Muslim refugees from Syria back to Rome on a pope’s plane, along with six children. It was an act that paused his request for sympathy for the refugees as European attitudes were hardening against them.

Five years later, three families who traveled with Francis – two in Damascus and one in Deir al-Zor – lived for themselves in Rome, although they say their thoughts are constantly with those who have left Syria.

“When we boarded the plane with him, we felt a peace that we had not felt for many days,” Wafa Eid, 35, reminded him of a “dream-like” trip from the years-long war in Syria. And a full five-month journey to Europe for the enthusiastic welcome offered by the Catholic charity in Rome.

“There were flowers and music – it felt like a wedding,” she said. “It was great.”

Adapting to a new life, a new culture is not always easy, she said, but her family has found support and generosity in Rome. She and her husband, Osama Kavakji, 42, both work in a holiday home run by a religious congregation in Rome, and their children – Masa, 13, and Omar, 11 – are in secondary school in the city.