Refugees Who Left Lesbos With Pope in 2016 Settle Into Rome Life
After Pope Francis visited the Greek island of Lesbos in April 2016, he took 12 Muslim refugees from Syria back to Rome on a pope’s plane, along with six children. It was an act that paused his request for sympathy for the refugees as European attitudes were hardening against them.
Five years later, three families who traveled with Francis – two in Damascus and one in Deir al-Zor – lived for themselves in Rome, although they say their thoughts are constantly with those who have left Syria.
“When we boarded the plane with him, we felt a peace that we had not felt for many days,” Wafa Eid, 35, reminded him of a “dream-like” trip from the years-long war in Syria. And a full five-month journey to Europe for the enthusiastic welcome offered by the Catholic charity in Rome.
“There were flowers and music – it felt like a wedding,” she said. “It was great.”
Adapting to a new life, a new culture is not always easy, she said, but her family has found support and generosity in Rome. She and her husband, Osama Kavakji, 42, both work in a holiday home run by a religious congregation in Rome, and their children – Masa, 13, and Omar, 11 – are in secondary school in the city.
“When I asked for help, people arrived,” she said, along with parents of her children’s friends and volunteers from the charity that helped them when they first arrived. She also said that they have made “many Italian friends”.
The three families are “very well settled,” said Cecilia Pani, who coordinates migration projects for the St. Agadio Charity community working with vulnerable people in Rome and elsewhere. She was in Lesbos in 2016 to help families traveling on the Pope’s flight, and has also helped them in Rome.
She said they are able to find jobs and homes that allow them to live independently.
St. Agadio, along with other churches, charities and NGOs, has helped facilitate the arrival of more than 3,600 refugees in Italy in the last five years.
Learning Italian is easy for Ms. Eid, who taught herself using her son’s primary school textbooks.
“I studied and then I’ll help him,” she said.
Work also helped. Before going on holiday home, she worked as a cleaner in a hospital in Rome.
One way or another, she said of the language, “I wanted to learn.”
In July, her family moved into a new apartment, where they live with their cat, Lulu. In the fall, the kids started out at a new school, where they said they loved their class – when classmates didn’t keep the coronavirus at home.
Asked if he was happy to be in Rome, Mr. Kawazki was surprised.
“Yes, of course,” he said. “Otherwise we won’t stay.”
