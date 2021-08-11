Refurbished laptop price is below on half price emi warranty Dell hp lenovo – Refurbished Laptop: These laptops are available on Amazon with less than half price and 6 months warranty

Refurbished laptop price: Buying a brand new laptop with good configuration costs a lot of money, but today we are going to tell you about some refurbished laptops. These can be purchased from Amazon. They are not only priced less than the brand new ones but they are also getting 6 months warranty on them. Apart from this, the option of easy installments has also been given on this. These laptops are a type of second hand laptop and they are sold after doing some testing.

Dell laptop

The Dell Latitude E6440 is listed in Renewed Condition i.e. Refurbished Condition on Amazon. This laptop has a screen of 14 inches and its resolution is 1366×768 pixels. This laptop has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD storage. Also this laptop comes with Windows 10 Pro OS. It has been given Intel Integrated HD Graphics 4600. Its price is Rs 36,499, while the old price is said to be Rs 1,00,000, which we do not confirm. With the help of HDFC Bank card, it can be bought in easy installment of Rs 1,770, which will last for 24 months. 6 months warranty is being given by the seller on this.

HP elite 840 laptop

Intel 6th Gen Core i5-6267U processor has been used in this HP laptop. This laptop can be bought from Amazon in refurbished condition. It has a 14.5-inch HD screen, which has a resolution of 1366 X 768 pixels. This laptop has 8 GB RAM and 500 GB HDD storage. This laptop comes with Windows 10 Pro. According to the information given on Amazon, a warranty of 6 months has also been given on it. There may be some scratches on it. The price of this laptop is Rs 43,499, while the old price is said to be Rs 1,00,000, which we do not confirm. This laptop can be bought for an easy installment of Rs 2,109, which will last for 24 months.

Lenovo ThinkPad L460

This Lenovo laptop has a 14-inch screen, which has a resolution of 1366×768 pixels. This laptop works on Intel Core i5 6th Gen. This laptop has 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD storage. Also it comes with Integrated Graphics. It will get Windows 10 OS. It has 6 months warranty on it. Its price is Rs 47,999, while the old price is Rs 89,999. There is also an easy installment option of Rs 2,327, which lasts for 24 months.



Tip: Before buying a laptop found on Amazon, read the information given about it carefully. Also, consider the terms of warranty and EMI. These are refurbished phones and ignoring any information can cause damage.





