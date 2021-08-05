Refurbished laptops amazon HP lenovo dell Asus – From HP to Dell, these are second hand laptops coming with 8GB RAM and Intel Core i5, know the price

There are many laptops available on ecommerce Amazon and Flipkart, but everyone aspires to have a good laptop at a low price. Today we are going to tell you about some refurbished laptops.

Refurbished laptops found on Amazon are called Renewed Laptops. EMI, warranty etc. are also available on these. These laptops are not new, but some tests are done on it by the seller, after that they are made available for sale. Let us know about the laptop coming with Intel Core i5 processor.

HP EliteBook 820 G2

The laptop can be bought in refurbished condition on Amazon, whose full name is HP EliteBook 820 G2 12.5in Laptop on Amazon. Intel Core i5 processor has been used in this laptop. Also, this laptop comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD storage. This laptop works on Windows 10 Pro. This laptop can be bought for Rs 34470, while the old price on Amazon is 80 thousand rupees. No cost EMI and 6 months warranty is being given by the seller on this laptop.

Lenovo Intel 4th Gen Core i5

Lenovo laptop can be bought in refurbished condition on Amazon, which comes with Intel Core i5 processor. This laptop has a 14.1 inch display, which has a resolution of 1600×900 pixels. This laptop is getting 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD storage. This laptop works on Windows 7 Professional. It has Intel HD Graphics 3000. It is available on Amazon under the name Lenovo Intel 4th Gen Core i5 14.1-Inch Laptop.

Dell Inspiron 13 2-in-1

Dell’s laptop is also present in the refurbished laptops found on Amazon. This laptop works on Intel Core i5 processor. This is a convertible laptop. It has a 13.3 inch screen. Also, this laptop comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD storage. This laptop coming with Silver color variant is listed on Amazon as Dell Inspiron 13 2-in-1 7386-13.3″ FHD Touch – i5-8265U – 8GB – 256GB SSD. Its price on Amazon is Rs 58990, while the old price is Rs 84790. It comes with no cost EMI and 6 months warranty.

Asus VivoBook 14 Core i5 8th Gen

Asus VivoBook runs on Intel Core i5 8th Gen. This laptop has a 14 inch screen. Also, it has 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage. This laptop works on Windows 10. This slate gray color laptop is lightweight and quite thin. The price of this laptop available on Amazon is Rs 41,990, while the old price is Rs 65000. It is getting 6 months warranty by the seller and there is no cost EMI option.





