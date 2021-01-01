Refurbished laptops in india HP DELL Lenovo warranty easy emi replacement – Refurbished laptop: These 4 refurbished laptops with 8 GB RAM are available on Amazon, they also have warranty, replacement and EMI

Refurbished laptops in india: In addition to new products, refurbished goods are also available on the e-commerce website Amazon, in which laptops, smartphones and other products are present and their cost is less as compared to brand new. Amazon sells these products under the name Renewed. Today we tell about some new laptops found on Amazon.

There are many laptops from brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo in the Renewed category on Amazon, but today we will tell about the Renewed laptop coming with 8 GB RAM. They also have bigger screens and processors like Intel Core i5. These laptops not only have the option of Easy EMI but also get 6 months warranty. Many of these laptops also have the option of replacement.

Lenovo Thinkpad Laptop

The Lenovo Thinkpad Hybrid Laptop X230 laptop, available in refurbished condition on Amazon, has an Intel Core i5 -3320m processor. Also this phone comes with 8 GB RAM. It has 511 GB SSD storage. This laptop works on Windows 10. This laptop has a 12.5 inch display. According to the information given on Amazon, this product is refurbished and there may be some scratches on it. Also, 6 months warranty is being given by the seller. Its price is Rs 45,989, while the old price is Rs 65000. HDFC Bank users can buy it in an easy installment of Rs 2,230, which will last for 24 months.

Dell Latitude Laptop 3340

Dell Latitude Laptop 3340 Laptop with 8 GB RAM and

Intel Core i3 4005u processor has been given. 256 GB SSD storage is available in this laptop. This laptop comes with Windows 10. Also, it has a 14.1 inch display. According to the information given on Amazon, this is a refurbished laptop and it may have scratches or marks on it. Along with this, a warranty of 6 months has been given in it, which is given by the seller. The price of this laptop is Rs 31990, while its old price is Rs 44999. In such a situation, users can buy it for less than Rs 13009. You can buy this laptop for an EMI of Rs 1,551, which will last for 24 months.

HP EliteBook 820 G2

HP EliteBook 820 G2 laptop is available in refurbished condition on Amazon. It has a 12.5 inch LED screen. This device works on Windows 10. This laptop works on Intel Core i5-5300U processor. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD storage. This laptop has a 12.5 LED display. 6 months warranty has been given by the seller on this, while the old price on Amazon is listed at Rs 65,990. HDFC Bank users can buy it in easy installments of Rs 1,861 which will last for 24 months.

Dell Laptop

There is another laptop of renewed condition on Amazon, which is named Dell Intel Core i5-4th Gen. It has a 14-inch screen, which has a resolution of 1366×768 pixels. It has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It works Windows 10 Pro. It has an Intel Integrated HD Graphics 4600 card. According to the information given on Amazon, it has a seller warranty of 6 months. The old price is stated to be Rs 1 lakh. HDFC Bank users can buy it in an easy installment of Rs 1,770.



Tip: Before buying a refurbished laptop found on Amazon, understand the information given about it carefully and thoroughly. Pay attention to the condition and warranty of the laptop. Ignoring any information can be costly. Also, you should pay attention to their return or replacement policy.





